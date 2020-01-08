WHS girls hoops tops Columbia

Waterloo girls basketball head coach Tim Augustine talks to his players prior to a recent game.

The Waterloo High School girls basketball team avenged a November loss by downing rival Columbia at home Monday night, 60-48.

The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 22-12 in the second quarter to take command of the contest and held strong from there.

Waterloo was led by freshman Nora Gum with 17 points and nine rebounds, followed by senior Ali Scace with 14 points.

Another freshman, Sam Lindhorst, added 12 points and sophomore Ella Bockhorn contributed nine points and 10 rebounds.

Waterloo (7-8) hosted Freeburg on Tuesday night and will host Dupo at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Aubrey Hubbard leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season at 10.6 points per game, including 45 percent shooting from three-point range. Gum is averaging eight points per contest.

Columbia (8-9) plays at Wesclin on Thursday and at Triad on Saturday.

The Eagles went 2-2 at the Lebanon Tournament over the Christmas break.

On Dec. 26, Columbia downed Dupo, 56-42, as freshman Karsen Jany led the way with 14 points.

That was followed up by a 47-42 win over Sparta on Dec. 27.

Columbia concluded tourney play with a 53-32 loss to Father McGivney on Dec. 28 and a 50-43 loss to Marissa on Dec. 30.

Jany leads the Eagles in scoring this season at nearly 10 points per game, including 36 percent shooting from three-point range. Taylor Holten is averaging 9.2 points per game.

Aryn Henke, a senior, is averaging nearly eight points per game while dealing with a nagging knee issue.

Gibault (11-7) also went 2-2 at the Lebanon tourney. The Hawks opened with a 37-35 win over New Athens on Dec. 26, as senior Ashlyn Wightman poured in 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Hawks lost 34-24 to Father McGivney on Dec. 27, but took care of Sparta, 45-25, on Dec. 28.

Wightman scored 18 points and recorded 11 rebounds against Sparta and Maddie Davis nearly had a triple-double with 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Gibault ended tourney play with a 46-42 loss to Chester on Dec. 30. Wightman led the way again with 14 points.

The Hawks played at Father McGivney on Tuesday and will host Steeleville on Wednesday.

Wightman is having another standout season for Gibault, averaging 13.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.72 blocks per game.

Davis is averaging 10 points, six rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.76 steals per game.

Dupo (5-7) closed out Lebanon tourney play with a 51-44 loss to Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Dec. 27. Abby Francis led the Tigers with nine points.

Dupo hosts Madison on Thursday before Saturday’s game at Waterloo.

Octavia Heidelberg leads the Tigers at 11.1 points and 14.5 rebounds per game. Maddie Esmon averages eight points and six boards per game.

Valmeyer (1-10) was trying to end an eight-game losing skid Tuesday night at Chester. The result was not known at press time.

The Pirates host Gibault this coming Monday.

Two bright spots so far this season for Valmeyer have been senior Lexi Davis and freshman Markee Voelker.