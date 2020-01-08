Hockey teams chasing the dream

Pictured, Jacob Dinkelman of the Raging Bulldogs skates with the puck while being chased by Columbia’s Jack Augustin during a Dec. 19 contest.

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association standings are crowded at the top, with the two local squads continuing to jockey for positioning ahead of the postseason.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs no longer hold the top spot. That belongs to Vianney (15-1-2). But the Raging Bulldogs are still sitting pretty at 15-3.

On Monday, Freeburg-Waterloo posted a 13-1 win over Highland. Nick Mumford led the way with a hat trick and two assists. Logan Ganz added two goals and two assists and Joe Lugge also scored twice.

On Tuesday, the Raging Bulldogs won 2-0 over Collinsville. Ganz and Brenden Kirk had the goals and Chase Mowen made 12 saves in net for the shutout.

The Raging Bulldogs dropped a 4-2 game to Granite City last Monday. Jacob Dinkelman recorded a goal and assist in the loss.

Freeburg-Waterloo will face first place Vianney in Affton at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Mumford leads the Raging Bulldogs in scoring with 17 goals and 19 assists, followed by Logan Ganz with 24 goals and 11 assists and Joe Lugge with 13 goals and 14 assists.

The Columbia Ice Eagles had an up-and-down week but remain in the upper tier of the league standings at 13-4-1.

On Monday, Columbia lost 6-2 to Granite City. Jack Augustin and Kyle Budde scored goals for the Ice Eagles.

On Tuesday, the Ice Eagles won 8-0 over Bethalto as Dylan Lalk recorded a hat trick.

On Thursday, Columbia posted a 4-0 victory over O’Fallon. Londyn Little made 13 saves for the shutout in net and Lalk, Collin Schmidt, Jordan Smugala and Joe Soetaert all scored goals.

On Dec. 30, goalie Tim Barbee made 28 saves as the Ice Eagles tied a tough Belleville squad, 1-1.

Columbia plays Monday against Wood River in East Alton and takes on Granite City this coming Tuesday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

The Ice Eagles are led in scoring this season by Eli DeFosset with 16 goals and five assists.

Little has a 1.63 goals against average and .932 save percentage between the pipes.