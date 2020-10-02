WHS girls cross country | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls cross country team coached by Larry Huffman. The Bulldogs are off to a strong start this fall and have won their last three races. On Thursday, Waterloo won the Meteor Invitational in Marissa with four runners in the top 10. On Sept. 19, Waterloo won the Mascoutah Invitational with four runners in the top six. On Sept. 12, the Bulldogs won the Pre-Mississippi Valley Conference Meet by one point over Highland. Pictured, from left, are Laurin Lunk, Emma Rick, Megan Vogt, Danielle Mudd, Angelynn Kanyuck, Ali Kloeppel, Molly Grohmann and Chloe Aubuschon.