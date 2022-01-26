WHS bowling rolls to state

Pictured is the Waterloo High School boys bowling squad after winning the Alton Sectional championship on Saturday to qualify for state.

The Waterloo High School boys bowling team continued its historic season by winning the Alton Sectional championship on Saturday, advancing to the IHSA State Bowling Tournament in the process.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 6,239, led by Brady Stumpf’s six-game total of 1,370 (228.3 per game average). That was second overall as an individual, just six pins behind the leader.

Waterloo’s Adam Griest placed fourth overall at 1,312 (219 average). Logan DeFosset, who placed first overall to lead the Bulldogs to the Carbondale Regional title on Jan. 15, rolled a 1,292 (215 average) at the sectional.

Other Bulldogs bowlers who rolled at the sectional were Carson Harwell, Gavin Juelfs and Nick Bedford.

Waterloo will compete in the state tournament this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28-29, at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon.

Prior to the postseason, the per game averages for the top WHS bowlers were DeFosset at 228, Stumpf at 221, Harwell at 218 and Griest at 213.