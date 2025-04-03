WHS benefit concert ‘truly magical’

Pictured, from left, Adam Wainwright and Craig Campbell share the stage during a March 22 concert at Waterloo High School

By LACEY THOMAS and CHLOE STELLHORN for the Republic-Times

A benefit concert held last month highlighted the talents of Waterloo High School students and staff both on stage and behind the scenes while also producing a memorable experience for all involved.

Many country music fans and baseball fanatics packed the Waterloo High School auditorium March 22 to hear the dynamic duo of Craig Campbell and Adam Wainwright deliver heartfelt performances in an intimate setting.

In addition to providing locals a unique entertainment opportunity, WHS students received a real-world educational experience in a variety of fields.

Before the show began, WHS journalism students had a chance to interview sponsors and attendees of this event.

Drake Dudley, WHS student baseball enthusiast, shared that he was intrigued to see how Wainwright would be able to transition from music to baseball.

Other guests expressed similar excitement to hear songs and music genres with which they were not familiar.

The event featured an afternoon and evening concert, with some local students getting their chance to shine on stage ahead of the headlining acts.

Both shows began with local artists Izabell McBride and Daniel Stapleton playing various country songs such as Dolly Pardon’s country standard “Jolene.”

Opening the second show was Bad Influence, a band of comprised of Waterloo alumni and current WHS senior Rowen Schilling.

Students Audrey Davis and Indy Otero also performed a variety of songs from different eras, such as Miranda Lambert’s 2011 hit “Mama’s Broken Heart” and Jim Croce’s 1974 classic “I’ll Have to Say I Love You In a Song” with WHS choir director Tyler Clark.

The showcase of young talent provided a perfect transition into the main performance.

Wainwright and Campbell opened with fan favorites like Campbell’s “Family Man” and several tracks from Wainwright 2024 debut album titled “Hey Y’all.”

The show wrapped up with Campbell’s 2016 single “Outskirts of Heaven.”

Throughout the concert, fans sang, cheered, clapped and shared a few laughs with Wainwright and Campbell.

Two lucky raffle winners received signed guitars from the artists as the show came to a close.

As fans spilled out of the auditorium snapping pictures with the performers and buying merchandise, WHS journalism students were able to speak with a few attendees about the performance.

Betty Hood remarked, “It was awesome, (Wainright’s) great at everything he does; it brought tears to my eyes!” Many guests shared similar sentiments, expressing that they had an incredible time, and they would like to hear Wainwright and Campbell sing together again – whether it’s live on stage or a recording collaboration.

The event was backed by the help of a WHS staff, students and volunteer corps.

For WHS teacher Anna Hespen and her family consumer science students, their day began early that morning as they prepared several courses for the performers and crew with supplies sponsored by Andria’s Steakhouse.

Many WHS staff members such guidance counselor Bob Lohman and principal Tim McDermott, were instrumental in planning and executing the event.

WHS history teacher Eric Major, district media specialist Andy Mayer, WHS office staffers and other faculty pitched in backstage in a number of ways, including directing meet-and-greet sessions with Wainwright and Campbell prior to both shows.

Current WHS social sciences teacher Clay Moehrs joined his sister, former WJHS teacher Gina Pfund, and his mother Lucille Moehrs in meeting Wainwright and Campbell before the afternoon performance.

The Moehrs are a baseball family – with Mon-Clair Baseball League legend Vern Moehrs being the father of Clay and Gina – and Lucille was visibly ecstatic to be meeting Wainwright, one of the all-time great pitchers in the storied history of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Moehrs brought Vern, who was unable to attend, several items signed by Wainwright in addition to the unforgettable tale of meeting the World Series Champion.

Wainwright also had some stories to tell during his on-stage performance, including an antecdote about “Uncle Charlie,” his baseball nickname given for his expert use of a sharply-breaking curveball for which he is known.

After the evening performance, Wainwright and Campbell, along with their touring crews and a few lucky event organizers from WHS, hopped in a tour bus and were treated to an post-show, after-hours gathering at the Pie Hard restaurant in downtown Waterloo.

While the learning opportunity for the students involved and the experiences of other volunteers and show attendees will not be soon forgotten, the most impressive aspect of the event was the immense support and generosity shown by the community at large.

The concert was a coming together to present a once-in-a-lifetime event while also delivering proceeds from the shows to local outreach organization House of Neighborly Service.

HNS operates a no-cost summer lunch program for school-aged children in Monroe County, among other outreach initiatives involving area schools, churches and civic organizations.

Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron stated, “I am proud as an employer, administrator, former principal and parent that we could all come together to help children in need.”

Charron emphasized that, with the help of the community, event organizers were able to create something “truly magical.”

With the event considered an unqualified success, it is likely to expect future charitable events produced by an enthusiastic Waterloo school community.