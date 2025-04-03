I-255 shoulder closures next week

April 3, 2025

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that intermittent shoulder closures on Interstate 255 from Route 3 in Dupo to half a mile north of Route 157 in St. Clair County will begin Monday, April 7, through Wednesday, April 9, weather permitting.

The shoulder closures are necessary for the evaluation of pavement conditions, IDOT said.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

