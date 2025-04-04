CPD dispatcher rescues owl

Pictured is CPD dispatcher Laura Wilde with an owl she helped rescue Saturday morning.

A Columbia Police Department dispatcher stepped from behind the 911 console while on duty recently to rescue an owl that was tangled in netting on a pond in the city.

Laurie Wilde, who has served as a CPD dispatcher for eight-plus years, said she previously worked as a vet tech and had experience handling owls and other wildlife.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. March 26, the CPD received a call from a resident on Bradington Drive who reported that a barred owl was tangled in netting on his koi pond after attempting to catch a fish.

“He was twisted up in the net, but not injured,’ Wilde said. “We don’t know how long he’d been there.”

With the CPD dispatching office well-staffed at the time of this call, Wilde felt comfortable enough to take this situation into her own hands.

Equipped with a welding glove and crate, Wilde went over to the residence and safely untangled the owl from the netting.

“He was pretty tired and wet,” Wilde said.

Wilde left the owl on a nearby branch, and the homeowner reported to her that it eventually dried off and flew away.

“They have a home territory,” she said. “It’s always best to leave them near where they were found.”

It wasn’t just another day at the office for this CPD dispatcher, who was commended by the department for her unique talent.

“Even the owls in Columbia are safe with dispatcher Laurie Wilde,” the CPD stated in a Facebook post. “Great work Laurie!”