Wednesday crash south of Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday to a hit-and-run crash on Route 3 at FF Road near Hope Christian Church south of Columbia.

A pickup truck was involved in the crash, which resulted in a silver Kia Optima driving away from the scene. This vehicle was last observed traveling south on Route 3 toward Waterloo.

The Columbia Fire Department assisted EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at the scene. There was no immediate word on possible injuries.