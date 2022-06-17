WHS 7v7 football | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School football squad, several members of which competed in a 7v7 tournament over the weekend at Fort Zumwalt East in St. Peters, Mo. Waterloo went 4-0 in pool play, defeating Seckman, Washington, Parkway North and Belleville East. The Bulldogs then opened bracket play with a win over Pacific before falling 20-12 to Saint Louis University High in the semifinal. There are seven players at a time on the field for each team during 7v7, with a reduced level of contact. Participating Waterloo players in the tourney were Evan Davis, Wyatt Fink, Jason Hooser, Brian Klein, Gavin Lich, Kyva Meyers, Trey Miller, Max Mitchell, Aidan Morrow, Kobe Osterhage, Chris Pete, Noah Pickering, Bryce Reese, Alex Roehm, Brady Rose, Bladen Sease, Alex Stell and Eric Williams.