The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School baseball team coached by Neal O’Donnell.

The Eagles split two games at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Peoria this past weekend to return home with the third place trophy.

Columbia finished its season with an overall record of 27-8-1, having gone 18-3-1 over its past 22 games.

See photos from the third place victory by clicking here.