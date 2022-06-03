Dupo girls track | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Dupo High School girls track squad. The Tigers qualified four girls to represent the school in four events at the IHSA Girls Track State Meet held May 19-21 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Dupo senior Kabrina Houston placed 18th in the prelims of the 100 meter run and Dupo junior Tamoni Jordan placed 21st in the prelims for the triple jump. Dupo’s 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams of Houston, Jordan and seniors Octavia Heidelberg and Alexis Curtis placed 19th and 23rd at state, respectively. On May 4, the Dupo girls won the Kaskaskia Division of the Cahokia Conference Meet over Steeleville, Lebanon and New Athens.