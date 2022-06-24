8U Broncos | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 8U Broncos of the Mo-Kan NFL Flag Football League. The team consists of 10 boys who play in the Columbia Blue Jays youth football program. They improved their skills this spring in the flag football league, going 7-0 and capturing a Super Bowl title recently in Fenton, Mo. This earned them an invite to participate in the Green Bay Regional NFL Flag Tournament taking place this weekend. The winner of this regional gets invited to Las Vegas to play in the NFL Flag National Championship Tournament during the NFL Pro-Bowl. Pictured with coaches Shane O’Brien and Bryan Edgar are players Madden O’Brien, Chase Edgar, Chase and Cason Mathews, Thomas Newcom, Benny Knysak, Nolan Schutzenhoffer, Micah Doerr and Cole Dillon. Not pictured is Tanner Range.