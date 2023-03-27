Westbound JB Bridge closure moved up to Wednesday

In an effort to avoid potentially inclement weather this weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation said it has accelerated the planned closure of the westbound span of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 over the Mississippi River to Wednesday night.

This is as part of the ongoing bridge rehabilitation that resulted in the eastbound span being closed last year.

Crews will close two lanes westbound on I-255 across the bridge Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. By Thursday at 5 a.m., the westbound I-255 bridge will be closed and two lanes of traffic will have moved to the eastbound bridge.

At that time, MoDOT said the eastbound I-255 bridge across the river will carry two eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes through December.

Crews will also close the ramp from westbound I-255 to Koch Road Wednesday night after 6 p.m. Drivers who use that ramp will need to continue on westbound I-255, take the next exit (Exit 2) to Telegraph Road, head east on I-255, and take the ramp from eastbound I-255 to Koch Road to detour.

Other work includes weekdays through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., crews will close one lane westbound from Illinois across the bridge. Crews will also close two eastbound lanes weeknights through Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting at Telegraph and continuing across the bridge.

