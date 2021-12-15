Weir dealerships, parts center sold

Several businesses in the area will look a little different as it was announced last week that Ed Morse Automotive Group of Florida had acquired three Weir auto dealerships and a parts center in Red Bud and New Athens from Norman Roy Automotive Group.

The differences will mostly be in name only, according to Norm Roy, who had been owner of the Weir businesses since 1975.

As reported in late September, the new ownership group plans to keep current employees of the Weir automotive dealerships as well as the parts distribution warehouse in Red Bud – especially in light of the current nationwide worker shortage.

Roy said that other owners who have sold to the Ed Morse group reported it has been true to its word regarding plans for the acquired companies, including staff retention.

The businesses will now be known as Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC at 1507 S. Main Street in Red Bud, Ed Morse Ford at 1615 S. Main Street in Red Bud, Ed Morse Chrysler Dodge Jeep at 801 New Baldwin Road in New Athens and Ed Morse Parts Center at 1450 W. Market Street in Red Bud.

“This is our first expansion into Illinois and are excited to be part of such a remarkable car-buying culture. When our organization makes an acquisition and enters a new market, we pride ourselves on not only delivering on our promises to support the community but making significant capital improvements. These enhancements will provide our new employees with greater opportunities to be successful and provide our customers with a world-class experience,” Ed Morse Automotive Group Chairman and CEO Teddy Morse said in a press release.

These acquisitions add nearly 300 employees to the group, and Ed Morse now has 27 dealerships, 51 franchises and 14 auto brands in Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and now Illinois.