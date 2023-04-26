Weekend road work in South County

Drivers who plan to use I-270/I-255 near I-55 in South St. Louis County this weekend will want to consider alternate routes or allow extra time, as the Missouri Department of Transportation will close lanes and ramps as part of ongoing bridge rehabilitation.

Weather permitting, crews will close the ramp from westbound I-270/I-255 to southbound I-55 and the ramp from Lemay Ferry to westbound I-270, as well as three lanes on westbound I-255/I-270 at the I-55 interchange.

That closure will leave two through lanes open in the area.

The lanes close Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m and ramps close at 9 p.m. The lanes and ramps will reopen Monday, May 1 by 5 a.m.

The closures will allow crews to paint the ramps over the interstate, MoDOT said.

The detour route for westbound I-270/I-255 ramp to southbound I-55 will be to continue on I-270, exit at Tesson Ferry (Exit 2) and head eastbound on I-270 to take the exit ramp to southbound I-55 (Exit 1A).

The detour for the ramp closure from Lemay Ferry to westbound I-255 will be to continue northbound on Lemay Ferry to Lindbergh, take a left on Lindbergh and follow Lindbergh to I-55.

At that point, drivers can choose to remain on I-55 or head west on I-270.