Illinois Caverns now open

Illinois Caverns is open again for the season. Located at 4369 G Road near Burksville, Illinois Caverns contains an array of cave formations including stalactites, stalagmites, rimstone dams, flowstone and soda straws.

An underground stream meanders through the cave, and it’s home to a delicately balanced and fragile community of animals. Illinois Caverns is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday until the end of October. There is no cost to enter, but all visitors must sign a permit and bring required gear, including a helmet, three battery sources of light per person, and closed-toe shoes. For more information, call 618-458-6268.