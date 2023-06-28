Wednesday rollover near fairgrounds

Republic-Times- June 28, 2023

The Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded shortly after noon Wednesday for a pickup truck rollover crash in the 4100 block of Route 156 at Wetzel Drive west of Waterloo near the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

Police said a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Christopher G. Kaltenbronn, 58, of Waterloo, had both passenger side tires go off the roadway and onto the shoulder of Route 156 exiting a curve near the driveway of 4105 Route 156. The truck corrected and re-entered the roadway, crossing over the center line and entering the westbound lane. The truck corrected again, crossing over the center line and entering the eastbound lane before veering off the roadway on the south side of Route 156, striking the ditch and rolling onto its roof.

Kaltenbronn was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries. Two male passengers, ages 40 and 28, were not injured.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Burn ban issued for Monroe County

June 28, 2023

Wednesday rollover on Keim Road

June 28, 2023

A dry time for farmers

June 28, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19