Wednesday rollover on Keim Road

June 28, 2023

The Waterloo Fire Department and other emergency personnel responded shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday for a one-vehicle rollover crash with possible injury at 3460 Keim Road.

A red pickup truck lost control and came to rest on its side in a wooded area along Keim Road.

The WFD cleared the scene at 11:40 a.m.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said the driver, Kaden M. Augustine, 18, of Waterloo, lost control of the 2004 Toyota Tundra he was driving and rolled over.

There were no serious injuries as a result of this crash, police said.

Republic-Times

