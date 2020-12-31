Wednesday night theft from Columbia Walgreens

Police are investigating the Wednesday night theft of more than $300 worth of alcohol from Walgreens Pharmacy in Columbia.

The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. at the store, located off Route 3 at 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

Two black males ran out of the store with a basket of alcohol products valued at $305, police said, leaving the scene in a red SUV.

No other information on the suspects is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.