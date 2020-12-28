Rash of vehicle break-ins in Dupo

Multiple reports of recent vehicle break-ins in Dupo are under investigation.

“We have known break-ins to vehicles in the 400 block of North 4th Street as well as Miranda, Audry and Carter drives,” Dupo police officer Michael Sullivan posted Sunday on Facebook. “These occurred in the hours from 3 a.m. ending around 4 a.m., where officers received three calls from residents of Carter Drive who were observing their vehicles being burglarized. Officers pursued the individual on foot and lost them in the darkness between houses.”

Police ask anyone with surveillance cameras to review them for suspicious behavior and send them to dupopolice@yahoo.com or call 618-286-4884.

Pictured is a surveillance still image of the suspect.

“Remember to lock your doors and remove all valuables,” Sullivan said, adding that all of the vehicles victimized were unlocked.