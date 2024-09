Wednesday night crash south of Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries and road blockage on Route 3 at Old State Route 3 near the Sydenstricker-Nobbe Partners dealership south of Waterloo.

The vehicles involved were a red pickup truck that appeared to have rear-ended a silver sedan.

Police said one person was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries that were considered minor in nature.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.