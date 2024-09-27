I-255 lane closures next week

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lane closures will be encountered on southbound I-255 beginning 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, through 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, weather permitting.

The right lane will be closed between the Davis Street Ferry overpass and JB Bridge in Monroe County. The right lane will be closed for the duration of the project. In addition, the adjacent lane will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.



These restrictions are needed to perform pavement maintenance, IDOT said.