Vehicles entered, one stolen in Waterloo

The Waterloo Police Department is investigating after multiple unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered and one was stolen early Saturday morning.

The incidents occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. in the Sterritt’s Run subdivision off North Moore Street.

Two vehicles were entered at one address with money stolen, and a Jeep Wagoneer was stolen from a different address, police said.

Police said a possible suspect vehicle may be a white Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the WPD at 618-939-3377.