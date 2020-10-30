Wednesday night crash into creek south of Waterloo

A 17-year-old Waterloo man was fortunate to avoid injury in a Wednesday night crash near Wartburg.

Police said that at about 8:45 p.m., the young driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway on JJ Road about 9/10th of a mile west of Lemen Road. The car fishtailed, lost control and went off the roadway, coming to rest upside down in a water-filled creek.

The driver refused medical transport at the scene.

Among the responding agencies were the Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS.