Man bilks money from Valmeyer church

A man is charged with felony theft from a Valmeyer church.

Court information alleges that Daniel M. Hatter, 44, who now resides in Winter Garden, Fla., but is originally from Freeburg, accepted payment of $10,500 from St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer on April 29 “for materials and services the defendant did not intend to perform.”

That charge is a Class 1 felony because the alleged theft involves a place of worship and the amount was greater than $10,000.

Hatter is also charged with Class 3 felony theft for accepting another payment from the church in the amount of $3,700 on June 17.

The Valmeyer Police Department investigated this case.

Hatter is believed to have defrauded other churches before leaving for Florida.

A church official told the Republic-Times that Hatter was to upgrade the St. John UCC sound system and its Carillon bells.