Wednesday night crash in Red Bud

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries following a vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian in Red Bud on Wednesday evening.

According to Illinois State Police, at 8 p.m., Steven J. Dus Jr., 66, of Maryville, in a 2006 GMC truck, was westbound on West Market Street near Catherine Drive in Red Bud. Guice G. Strong III, 69, of Murphysboro, in a 2019 Infiniti, was eastbound in the same location.

The police report noted that because of the sun in Dus’ eyes, his vehicle collided with the front end of Strong’s vehicle as Dus turned left across Strong’s path. This pushed Strong’s vehicle across a private drive, where it struck a pedestrian, James A. Cowell, 73, of Red Bud.

Cowell was reported to have received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Dus, Strong and Strong’s passenger, Edward J. Fisher, 77, of Chester, were all reported as uninjured.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage.

Dus was cited for failure to yield turning left.