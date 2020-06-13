Peaceful protest draws hundreds in Waterloo

An estimated crowd of 300 participants, all wearing masks and many carrying signs, gathered Saturday afternoon in downtown Waterloo to peacefully protest racism and improper police conduct in the aftermath of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The roughly 160-minute event, titled “Waterloo Speaks,” began at 1 p.m. in the 100 block of East Mill Street outside of the Monroe County Courthouse.

A steady stream of local residents ranging in age from high school to older adult followed the lead of organizers by speaking at a podium set up at 115 E. Mill Street about their own experiences with racism and uncomfortable situations encountered over the years by friends and/or classmates who are persons of color.

A key moment during Saturday’s event was when attendees dropped to one knee for a powerful moment of silence in memory of Floyd.

Rusty Green, one of the protest organizers, said Saturday’s event was “not intended to be a comfortable event. It should be a wake up call and include things that we, as a small town, can and should do differently to improve the situation for Black Americans across the country.”

No elected city or county officials or law enforcement personnel spoke or otherwise participated in the event. One of the speakers said “their silence was deafening.”

There were no visible counterprotests to Saturday’s event and there were only a couple of minor disruptions from passing motorists.

Read a full recap of Saturday’s peaceful protest in the June 17 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper. To subscribe, click here.