Wednesday morning DUI crash in Columbia

Pictured is the crash scene on Route 3 in Columbia on Wednesday morning. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded shortly before 8:55 a.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a car and a semi tractor-trailer on Route 3 southbound at South Main Street.

Police told the Republic-Times they had received calls just prior to the crash of a silver Dodge sedan driving erratically south on Route 3. That same car, driven by 31-year-old Michael Twardoski of Smithton, struck the rear of the semi at the light.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but police said Twardoski was arrested for DUI (drugs) and for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.