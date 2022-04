Two people were injured in an early morning crash on I-255 in Columbia on Wednesday.

Illinois State Police said that shortly before 6:30 a.m., a vehicle with no working taillights and going 45-50 miles per hour due to traveling on a doughnut tire was struck by another vehicle at milepost 7, resulting in both vehicles leaving the roadway.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital, police said.