Reckless driving on Bluff Road

Police were alerted to four BMWs with Missouri plates on Bluff Road southbound near Fountain Road in Monroe County shortly after 7:20 p.m. Sunday that were traveling at a high rate of speed and possibly shooting firearms.

A deputy spotted two of the vehicles speeding east on Route 156 in Valmeyer traveling toward Waterloo but terminated pursuit due to speeds that exceeded 100 miles per hour. The colors of these vehicles were white and black. There were no front plates on either vehicle. These BMWs then turned around somewhere and were seen traveling west on Route 156 toward Valmeyer.

At least one of the BMWs was pulled over near Valmeyer.

Columbia police observed a black BMW at the north end of Bluff Road shortly after 7:50 p.m., and it was eventually stopped on the Route 3 ramp at Palmer Road near Red Roof Liquor & Lottery.