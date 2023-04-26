Wednesday evening crashes in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded to two separate crashes in Columbia during the early Wednesday evening rush hour commute.

At about 5:15 p.m., the Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS joined police in responding to a rollover crash in the 1200 block of DD Road just west of town. Injuries were considered minor.

A short time later, fire department personnel assisted police and EMS with a two-vehicle crash on I-255 at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. No injuries were reported in that crash, which temporarily backed up traffic on the interstate.