Wednesday evening crash in Waterloo

Republic-Times- November 29, 2023

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 just south of North Market Street across from McDonald’s in Waterloo.

One of the vehicles involved overturned as a result of the collision.

None of those involved in the crash required medical transport from the scene, police said.

Waterloo police said the vehicles involved were a 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by a 16-year-old Waterloo male and a 2018 Ford Ecosport driven by Monica S. Hunter, 53, of Waterloo.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Sunday crash in Waterloo

December 3, 2023

Friday morning fire at Reifschneider’s

December 1, 2023

Thursday crash in Columbia

November 30, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19