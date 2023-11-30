Wednesday evening crash in Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 just south of North Market Street across from McDonald’s in Waterloo.

One of the vehicles involved overturned as a result of the collision.

None of those involved in the crash required medical transport from the scene, police said.

Waterloo police said the vehicles involved were a 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by a 16-year-old Waterloo male and a 2018 Ford Ecosport driven by Monica S. Hunter, 53, of Waterloo.