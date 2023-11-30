Cold water rescue in Columbia

Pictured, Columbia fireman Brad Roessler rescues Jim Eames from a cold pond on his property in the 3100 block of Steppig Road late Tuesday afternoon.

A rural Columbia family is especially thankful following a cold water rescue on their property earlier this week.

Laura Eames told the Republic-Times that a quick response from the Columbia Fire Department may have saved her husband’s life.

Laura’s 72-year-old husband Jim was performing farm chores about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Steppig Road when he noticed a pond aerator on the property wasn’t working properly due to low water conditions.

Laura explained her husband did what he always does in this situation, grabbing a long pole to move the aerator device into deeper water.

In the process, Laura said Jim slipped on the steep muddy bank and fell into the frigid waters. Air temperatures Tuesday were in the 30 degree range.

Fortunately, Laura checked in on her husband and discovered Jim stuck in the water. She immediately called 911 and just minutes later, Columbia firefighter Brad Roessler arrived on scene.

With additional manpower provided by Columbia Fire Chief Mike Roediger and other firefighters, Jim was safely extricated from the cold waters and covered in blankets.

The rescue couldn’t have come another moment too soon, as Laura said her husband was nearing hypothermia.