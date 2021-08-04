Waterloo zoning board member resigns

Following the hotly debated issue of Cornerstone Laine, one Waterloo Zoning Board of Appeals member has resigned effective Aug. 1.

Ron Hagenow has served on the board for six years. Had he not submitted his letter of resignation in early July, his term was to end Feb. 1, 2025.

Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith will appoint someone to take Hagenow’s place with the consent of the city council.

Smith has yet to appoint a replacement.

Hagenow said he stepped down from the board as he is retired and wishes to have more time to relax. He added he has many other commitments as well.

In addition, health concerns played a factor. Hagenow had a heart attack a couple of years ago.

He said the recent Cornerstone Laine and new water tower decisions played a role in increasing his stress level.

“I’ll state right now this whole process has affected me so much I’ve already been back to my cardiologist, and I am leaving the board,” Hagenow told the public during the July 21 Cornerstone Laine zoning board meeting.

Hagenow said serving on the board is a great way to learn about the community and city government, plus members get paid per meeting.

To be on the zoning board, one must reside within Waterloo corporate city limits for a designated amount of time and be eligible to vote, Smith said.

Fallout from the zoning board’s decision to deny a special use permit for the proposed Cornerstone Laine women’s recovery center on Mueller Lane was a likely topic for the Waterloo City Council during an executive session Monday night.

Alderman Steve Notheisen, who said last week the action taken by the zoning board was discriminatory and could open the city up to a lawsuit, successfully requested the city council go into executive session at the end of Monday’s meeting to discuss “probable or imminent” litigation.

Notheisen said he could not comment on the reason for the closed session or what was discussed.

Also at Monday’s meeting, Waterloo Director of Public Works Tim Birk informed the council that work on a planned new roadway off Route 3 just south of CleanCar Express Car Wash has been delayed by the developer due to elevation problems. Birk said he did not know a time line for that project.

Aldermen gave the OK for the city to purchase a new vacuum excavator in the amount of $80,183 to replace an existing machine that is 20 years old. The machine is used by city workers to locate utilities.

The council also approved the purchase of a trailer in the amount of $28,500.

Lastly, the council approved the final plat for phase four of the Quail Ridge subdivision.