Governor announces school, long-term care facilities mask mandate

With the Delta variant ramping up across Illinois and the need for in-person instruction being recognized by health departments across the state, Gov. JB Pritzker announced today masks will be required in all P-12 schools while indoors.

He elaborated the masks will be required for all schools’ indoor recreation, including sports, but the state is not mandating they be worn during outdoor sports. He also stressed each school may place additional mitigations, such as plexiglass barriers, as they see fit. However, they may not do any less than the state requirements.

As of Tuesday, neither Waterloo or Columbia school districts said they planned on instituting a mask mandate, but they would strongly recommend masks be worn indoors, per the most recent CDC guidance at the time.

In explaining why the state is to institute this mandate, Pritzker said Wednesday there were a few factors that influenced the decision.

First, he said the younger population is seeing lower rates of full vaccination. Of course, this pertains to individuals ages 12-17, as COVID-19 vaccinations have not yet been approved for children under 12. Knowing a large amount of students cannot get vaccinated due to being too young also played a role in the decision, Pritzker said.

He also noted many districts across the state were “reluctant” to institute mask mandates.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike stressed that recently children have been contracting the disease, and spreading it, at increasing rates.

“It’s not news to anyone that we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases — and even more concerning — an increase in the COVID-19 hospitalizations, including among our youth. In January of this year, about 5.5 percent of the cases were among those who were younger than 10 years of age. Last month, that increased to nearly 15 percent. Similarly, approximately 13 percent of cases in January were among those 10-19 years of age, and in July, that increased to 23. We are seeing the same trend for hospitalizations. The percent of hospitalizations among those younger than 20 years old tripled from 2.5 percent to 7.8 percent, and yes, while most children who have COVID have fewer symptoms than adults, they absolutely can still get COVID-19, and they can absolutely spread it to others.”

Long-term care facilities within the state, even privately owned and operated ones, will also see a mask mandate. While Pritzker noted this is common practice across this field, he is securing compliance with a mandate.

In Wednesday’s press conference, Pritzker also stated all state employees who work in “congregate facilities,” which includes those like veteran’s homes and Department of Human Services developmental centers, will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4.

As for a state-wide mask mandate in non-school settings being instituted, Pritzker said “it’s not something on the table,” as the vaccine is available, and the most recent measures are to protect those ineligible to be inoculated.

“We have many different tools today that we had six or eight or 12 months (ago), and that is we have vaccinations available,” Pritzker said. “People should go get vaccinated. That is the most important thing we can do to keep yourself, your community, your schools safe. We hope that people will take advantage of that. That will reduce the need to have masks.”

Paul Schimpf, Republican candidate for governor, responded to the announcement by saying “JB Pritzker’s mandatory vaccination order for state workers is inconsistent with the civil liberties that I spent 24 years on active duty defending. Furthermore, his P-12 education mask mandate usurps the authority of parents, school board members, and superintendents, further undermining confidence in the rule of law. I vehemently disagree with Governor Pritzker’s action today.”