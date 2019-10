Waterloo woman involved in Randolph County crash

A Waterloo woman was not injured in a head-on crash involving a motorcycle in Randolph County on Saturday night.

Illinois State Police said a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Thomas Tindall, 26, of Marion, was traveling east on Butler Road in Tilden shortly after 9:20 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Ford driven by Haley Gregson, 21, of Waterloo, head on.

Tindall sustained incapacitating injuries in the crash. Gregson was not injured.