Dryer fire at Waterloo laundromat

Waterloo firemen work the scene of Friday’s dryer fire inside Mill Street Laundromat. (James “Tal” Moss photo)

The Waterloo Fire Department and Waterloo Police Department responded shortly before 11 a.m. Friday to a fire inside Mill Street Laundromat, 227 W. Mill Street.

The fire was contained to one of the dryers inside the laundromat, but heavy smoke was seen outside the building for a short time. An arriving police officer was able to knock down the fire with an extinguisher.

Firefighters remained on scene to ventilate the building.