Eastbound lane closure on JB Bridge

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Thursday afternoon that crews will need to keep a lane closed on eastbound Interstate 255 at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge across the Mississippi River until Monday to make repairs to a joint on the bridge.

Materials for the repair need to be ordered and a part fabricated for the repair, MoDOT said. The left lane, which is currently closed, will need to remain closed until the part has been made and installed.

Crews will close two left lanes on eastbound I-255 at midnight this Sunday, Oct. 6, to make the repair. The two lanes will remain closed through morning rush hour on Monday, Oct. 7.