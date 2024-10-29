Waterloo woman guilty of bilking Dupo schools

A local woman admitted guilt to a federal charge Monday for embezzling more than $135,000 as a former employee of Dupo Community Unit School District No. 196.

Linda J. Johnson, 58, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of theft from a federally funded program.

According to court documents, Johnson committed the embezzlement while employed in an administrative support role in the Dupo school superintendent’s office between 2020 and 2022. In this role, Johnson was responsible for depositing cash and checks into the district’s activities account intended to support student athletics, clubs, and extracurriculars.

To conceal her crime, Johnson would prepare bank deposit slips reflecting the correct amount of cash and checks received, but later she prepared a second set of fraudulent deposit slips that only accounted for the checks, while she kept the cash.

“Stealing funds from student activities directly deprives children of opportunities within their extracurriculars,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “Although the defendant tried to conceal her crime from school officials by preparing two sets of records, her deceit was discovered, and she will be held accountable.”

The loss to the school district totaled $135,566.80.

“The FBI works to protect the well-being of our children on many levels, and investigating the embezzlement of school funds is no different,” said FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher Johnson. “FBI Springfield would like to thank the Dupo Police Department for their vital role in this investigation.”

Theft from a federally funded program convictions are punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment and fines up to $250,000. Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27, 2025, at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis.

Officials with the Dupo School District said the plea agreement reached Monday represents accountability for a serious breach of public trust that impacted their students, staff, and the entire Dupo School District community. They expressed gratitude to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for its diligent work in securing justice for students and taxpayers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Weinhoeft is prosecuting the case.

Johnson was charged in the case this past April.

The superintendent of Dupo schools at the time, Dr. Kelly Carpenter, told the Republic-Times that Johnson was employed by the district from 1993 to 2022.

Carpenter said this matter was first brought to light by the school board.

“In October 2022, the Board of Education became aware of discrepancies in certain district fund accounts and deposits. Therefore, they initiated an investigation into improper management of district funds,” Carpenter said. “Due to the severity of the fund discrepancies, the Board of Education referred the matter to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. The Board of Education worked tirelessly to investigate and resolve the issues that came to light regarding the district’s finances and expenditures and handed the matter over to the authorities for consideration.”