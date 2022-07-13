Waterloo OKs handful of measures

The Waterloo City Council on July 5 approved an intergovernmental agreement between the police department and park district and also amended city zoning code, in addition to giving the go-ahead on other measures.

Aldermen unanimously OK’d the intergovernmental agreement between the Waterloo Police Department and Waterloo Park District for access to security cameras and footage at the skate park located 316 N. Library Street.

This is for future police investigations, Waterloo Police Chief Jeff Prosise explained, and allows his department to immediately pull up security footage by computer rather than first contacting a park district official to request access.

The council also approved an amendment to city zoning code clarifying that special use permits are granted for land and not an owner, unless conditions are placed on the permit otherwise.

This amendment was made after city officials realized this was never previously defined in the zoning code. This is to eliminate any future confusion one might have on whether a special use permit runs with a property or its owner.

In other action at the meeting, aldermen approved the DMS Contracting bid in the amount of $423,742 – of which the city is responsible for $107,000 – for the North Waterloo Pedestrian Crossing Project at the intersection of HH Road and Route 3.

The council also OK’d the purchase of a 2022 Ford F550 from Morrow Brothers Ford in the state bid amount of $86,992 (after trade-in), to be used in the city’s gas department.

Also approved was a bid from Fabick CAT in the amount of $152,147.04 for a hydraulic excavator for the electric and gas departments. This was not the low bid, but that bidder did not meet contract specifications, the city said.

Armor Equipment Company was approved in the amount of $84,546.47 for a trailer-mounted sewer cleaning machine. This was not the low bid, but that bidder did not meet contract specifications, the city said.

Connie Lutz was appointed to the Waterloo Library Board for a three-year term to expire June 30, 2025.

Lastly, the council approved a city beautification grant application from Brian and Andrea Dill for their property at 123 W. Mill Street.

The next meeting of the Waterloo City Council takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at City Hall.

An agenda is available prior to the meeting online at waterloo.il.us.