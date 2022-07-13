Chalk-A-Lot fest set for Sept. 10



Chalk-A-Lot is coming to downtown Waterloo on Sept. 10, offering the opportunity for artists to create works of art on Mill Street.

Ready, set, chalk!

Chalk-A-Lot, a street arts festival, is coming to downtown Waterloo on Saturday, Sept. 10.

This event is sponsored by the Monroe County Arts Alliance, a local organization with the mission of promoting awareness of and participation in artistic programming and cultural enrichment.

Waterloo’s Mill Street will be turned into a paradise of visual art as artists of all ages and experience levels use chalk to create works of art in six-foot-by-10-foot rectangles drawn on the street.

Monroe County Arts Alliance member organizations will be providing entertainment throughout the day. A family area will be available where everyone can try their hand at applying chalk to pavement and art works can be created.

Downtown businesses will have food and refreshments available throughout the day.

Artists are being sought to share their talent, and benefactors are being solicited to sponsor the works that will be created.

Applications for artists and sponsors can be found at monroecountyarts.org or by emailing chalkalot@gmail.com.

The Monroe County Arts Alliance can also be contacted at P.O. Box 17, Waterloo, Illinois 62298.

In case of rain, the rain date for Chalk-A-Lot is Sunday, Sept. 11.