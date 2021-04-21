Waterloo OKs budget

As expected, the Waterloo City Council on Monday night approved the city’s budget for the fiscal year that begins May 1.

The 2021-22 budget calls for proposed revenue of $32,675,080 compared with proposed expenditures of $31,420,06 for a total of $1,255,019 in the black.

There is an 8 percent budgeted increase in expenditures overall.

In the General Fund, budgeted revenue is $10,689,680 with expenditures of $10,689,490. General Fund revenue includes a $3.5 million transfer of invested funds.

The city has more than $30 million in reserves, which includes invested funds and funds that are committed to certain departments or accounts per state statute.

The council also approved an amendment to city code regarding compensation for planning commission members. The revised ordinance now states that each commission member shall receive $100 per meeting except the chairman of the commission, who shall receive $125 per meeting. Any member who serves as secretary receives an extra $20 per meeting. A paid secretary who is not a member of the commission may also be used with the permission of the mayor and city council and would be paid $100 per meeting.

Aldermen also gave a green light for the combining of phases five and six of the city’s planned Moore Street road project and the appropriation of $1,541,500 in funds toward the work. More than $1.1 million for this project comes from federal funds.

Three facade grant applications were approved by the council. Gallagher’s Restaurant at 114 W. Mill Street is replacing windows and doors; Bridal Manor at 4517 HH Road is repairing a balcony; Darrell and Jane Gaitsch at 122 N. Main Street are repairing an overhang porch.

The council approved Haier Plumbing & Heating as low bidder in the amount of $359,279 for the Vandebrook water main extension project. This water line extension around the south end of town will help the quality of water service in that area, Waterloo Public Works Director Tim Birk said.

Also approved was the low bid from Huebner Concrete in the amount of $118,520 for the city’s 2021 street, curb and sidewalk improvement program.

Gary Schroeder and Max Venable were each reappointment to the city’s police pension board for terms of two and three years, respectively.

The next meeting of the Waterloo City Council takes place at 7:30 p.m. May 3 at City Hall.