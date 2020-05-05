Waterloo native releases song

A Waterloo native who appeared on a Netflix series in 2018 has released a new original song that is available for streaming on Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify.

Lexi Krekorian, who uses the stage name Alexandra Kay, released the single “Dive Bar Dreamer,” which is an autobiographical ballad from the Netflix series “Westside.”

“I created ‘Dive Bar Dreamer’ to represent my life as a performer, who I am, and the struggles we all face as artists,” she said.

Kay wrote the song while starring in the Netflix series, where she worked with Grammy award-winning writer and producer Philip Lawrence and music director and writer Keith Harrison. The track is featured on Episode 7 of the series, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Alexandra Kay has opened for such popular country music acts as Thomas Rhett, Jo Dee Messina and Diamond Rio.

Though many of her show dates have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alexandra Kay is still performing live for fans via social media.

Those interested in following the artist can visit Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.