Waterloo Mural Contest winners announced

The City of Waterloo Friday announced the winners of this year’s Waterloo Mural Contest. After receiving 14 entries from 12 different artists, the beautification committee held a blind judging; meaning the judges only viewed the proposed design along with the artists’ description of their proposed mural design without names or addresses.

The mural winners’ designs and mural locations, in no particular order, are:

Artist: Brad Keim – Location TBD

Artist: Lillian Roever – Oh Sugar!, 624 N. Market Street

Artist: Lana Rottler – WSA Jaycees Complex, 800 N. Moore Street

Artist: Gabe Drueke – Location TBD

Contest winners are awarded a prize of $1,000 each, and will be reimbursed for materials and paint used to install their murals. Murals will be installed this summer.

The contest was created by the Waterloo Beautification Committee to provide a space for artists to share their talents, show how positive collaboration can work and use them to beautify the city. Another goal is also to add another element to make Waterloo a destination location and bring more foot traffic into the area to positively impact the success of local businesses.