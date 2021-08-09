Waterloo man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

A Waterloo man was identified as a missing swimmer who was found deceased at the Lake of the Ozarks on Monday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report states that Sean P. Jouglard, 21, of Waterloo, exited a boat he was a passenger on to go swimming shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday at the 20.1 mile mark of the main channel of the lake and never resurfaced.

Jouglard was found and pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m. Monday by the Camden County (Mo.) Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District said divers spent the day searching for the missing swimmer.

Jouglard was not wearing a safety device, according to the police report.

Jouglard’s body was taken to Hedges Funeral Home in Camdenton, Mo.

Check for more information as it becomes available.