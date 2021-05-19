Waterloo Listens expanding

By EDEN STRATTON

For the Republic-Times

Waterloo Listens, known at the time as Waterloo Speaks, made waves this past summer when a group of young residents organized a peaceful protest in front of the courthouse to protest police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

What began as a singular rally has since evolved into a comprehensive organization that promotes both equity and inclusion within the Waterloo community.

Most of the organization’s involvement, however, has been confined to the digital space, as admins attempt to facilitate discussions and education in their Facebook group.

That is, of course, until now.

“Online, our mission was to encourage and promote social, judicial and political accountability and reform. That took shape by sharing educational resources online and hopefully fostering a dialogue,” remarked Amanda Lynn Chase, an administrator of the group.

As the community looks to a COVID-free future, Waterloo Listens is taking the opportunity to branch out.

The organization hosted its first in-person strategy meeting last Wednesday at Lakeview Park, discussing ways the group could integrate into the community while still promoting its core principles.

Before the meeting began, Chase acknowledged the land Waterloo was built upon originally belonged to indigenous tribes. In addition, she called for a moment of silence in light of May being Mental Health Awareness month.

While Chase recognized the difficult conversations that were happening in the forum regarding diversity and inclusion, she highlighted the need for real planning in order for change to occur. It marks one of the biggest challenges facing the organization today, as the transition requires not only a course of action but the ability to garner the same support that its rally had.

Ultimately, such support is not possible without dissenting opinions. Discourse has the ability to make organizations stronger and does not inherently have to corrode institutions and divide societies.

One attendee in particular, Waterloo police detective Daniel Pitmann, admitted that while he dissents politically from many in the group, he still wanted to listen to what the organization had to say.

Throughout the meeting, it became apparent that a cornerstone of the group’s approach is rooted in literary education.

One of the first plans of action proposed was a prospective book group that is intended to educate white residents via the perspectives of people of color. An aspect the group especially emphasized was being able to have difficult conversations concerning race and justice, as well as providing various resources to assist each member’s personal journey.

But perhaps what is the most groundbreaking change Waterloo Listens proposed was potential coalition building with other groups supporting the community, as well as marginalized people, such as Black Lives Matter.

“This is one way that we amplify the voices of people already doing this work,” Chase said.

Waterloo Listens has already partnered with Empire 13, a grassroots organization based in St. Louis that is committed to fighting for racial, social, economic and environmental justice. The organization has already established several cleanup efforts, as well as adult education classes in investments and business.

In addition to its work with Empire 13, Waterloo Listens expressed interest in collaborating with faith leaders in the community by supporting them in their volunteer efforts, as well as wanting to share the message of equality that the group is based on.

Elizabeth Hahn, the owner of downtown Waterloo business Philomena and Ruth, took charge and moderated a portion of the meeting as well. She emphasized the need to become more involved with local politics and to hold leaders accountable.

The group discussed that in order to do so, attending county, school and city board meetings were necessary to make their voices heard.

In the future, Waterloo Listens hopes to form six committees to spearhead efforts.

Coalition building, education, political accountability, social media, business and community outreach, and event planning are the foundational subgroups the organization hopes will increase its turnout and promote real change within the community.

It is clear the organization has not only a vision.

“I don’t think it’s our mission to create a Black Lives Matter chapter in Waterloo,” Chase said. “I wouldn’t be an appropriate leader. But what we would like to do is amplify the voices of black Americans who are experiencing racial prejudice. One way that Waterloo Listens has done that is to try to be allies in anti-racist work.”

In separate talks with the organization administrator, Chase mentioned the need to recognize Waterloo’s own troubled history with race.

Chase claimed Waterloo was once a “Sundown Town” in decades past, meaning it did not allow black people in town after dark.

While it may seem like this history is left in the past, according to Chase, the wounds run deep for those who experienced them.

Chase recalled her relationship with a black woman who taught her gardening when she first moved to Waterloo.

She marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and had grown up fighting for civil rights. But when Chase told her where she lived, the older woman’s demeanor went from warm to one harboring deep pain.

Stories such as this are the ones driving this young organization to promote change.

While COVID delayed its plans, Waterloo Listens says it is working to better not only the lives of those who are marginalized, but the entire community.

“Waterloo is small enough. We can make change,” Hahn said. “We just have to talk about it in a way that moves us forward.”