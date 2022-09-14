Waterloo Heritage Wall coming soon

Pictured is a rendering of the proposed Waterloo Heritage Wall planned at 114 N. Main Street.

During last Tuesday’s meeting of the Waterloo City Council, aldermen approved the creation of a Waterloo Heritage Wall on the north side of Frederico’s Restaurant, 114 N. Main Street.

Summit Sign + Graphics will perform this project at a cost of $19,166.76 to be paid from the city’s video gambling proceeds.

Each plaque on the wall will highlight a different aspect of Waterloo’s heritage, Waterloo Community Relations Coordinator Sarah Deutch said.

“For example, one will be ‘Legend Tells of How Waterloo Got Its Name,’ there will be some on the Bellefontaine and Peterstown houses, one on how Waterloo was originally laid out, one on early government, etc.,” she said.

In other news from the meeting, the council gave approval of special use permits for Phillip and Angela Kelley to develop a combined commercial/residential project at 231 W. Mill Street, which is currently the site of an inactive car wash.

The first approved permit allows the Kelleys to have three apartments above a proposed new commercial building on the site. The second permit allows the Kelleys to build four single-family townhouses there.

The council also approved improvement plans and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency permit signing for phase two of Natalie Estates. Developed by J&M Development, this phase involves a 21-lot extension of the subdivision off Hayden Drive.

Lastly, the council gave consent on the appointments of Dave Powell to the Waterloo Zoning Board of Appeals for a term that expires Feb. 1, 2028, and the appointment of Grant Youngs and re-appointment of Jane Gaitsch and Daniel Lutz to three-year terms on the Waterloo Planning Commission.

The next meeting of the Waterloo City Council takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at City Hall.