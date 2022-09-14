Crash on I-255 in Columbia

Columbia police, fire department and EMS assisted Illinois State Police in responding to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on I-255 northbound at milemarker 7.2 near the George Weber auto dealership.

An arriving police officer said one of the vehicles was in the median following the crash. One male occupant involved in the crash sustained neck and back pain but was up and walking around. The man refused medical transport at the scene.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to assist with traffic control on the interstate.