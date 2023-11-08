Waterloo FFA takes national stage

Pictured are Waterloo FFA members at last week’s National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

The Waterloo FFA chapter has had much to celebrate lately, being represented beyond the state level at last week’s National FFA Convention in Indianapolis thanks to an FFA Creed Speaking competitor and two American FFA Degree recipients.

Waterloo FFA advisors Elaine Rudolphi and Colton Henry offered an overview of the recent convention and the chapter’s general takeaways.

The convention, Colton noted, is the largest gathering for a student organization in the country, with students from all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands attending.

The event centers around celebrating the past year of FFA activities and the growth of FFA students while also featuring various keynote speakers discussing agriculture and other topics.

Rudolphi also mentioned a sort of career show where students can mingle with college representatives and figures in the ag world. There are also numerous workshops and other opportunities for FFA members to network and work on their communications.

This year was especially notable for the Waterloo FFA as chapter member Sydney Kuergeleis competed in the National Creed Speaking Leadership Development Event.

As Rudolphi explained, Kuergeleis arrived at the national level given all her efforts in previous competitions. She performed exceptionally at the sectional level against 10 other students – two of whom moved on to compete at the district level.

Kuergeleis then managed to reach the state level where she placed first and was thus allowed to represent Illinois at the national level.

Rudolphi explained what the creed speaking event really consists of, with students going beyond just reciting the FFA creed and further describing what it means to both the organization and themselves personally.

Ultimately, Kuergeleis continued her strong performance as she competed on the first day of the national convention.

“She did extremely well, and I believe that she gave her all when she went up and said the creed and answered her questions,” Rudolphi said. “She ended up being a bronze-ranked individual in that leadership development event.”

Henry further commended Kuergeleis for her efforts.

“She did an excellent job, and she’s been at this for over a year now,” Henry said. “So to even get to that point is a huge honor. And then she was recognized as a bronze level competitor out of all of the state winners at the national conventions that competed. So, we’re super proud of her and excited to see what she’s gonna do in some of the other public speaking contests that are gonna happen later in her FFA career.”

Kuergeleis offered her thoughts on competing at the national level, describing the experience as “surreal.”

“It was really different and really cool,” Kuergeleis said. “You’re there with a lots of other people that are the same age as you, and they have kind of the same interest and passion that you do. You’ve all worked really hard to get there. Everyone there is just so smart and just knows what they’re talking about. It’s really cool to just be put in a room with people like that who are so smart and all know so much about the same topic.”

The Waterloo FFA also has reason to boast given the successes of its college students as recent Waterloo High School graduates Haley Bode and Lydia Lutman received their American FFA degrees just a few months ago.

The American FFA Degree is, as Rudolphi and Henry described, the highest degree in the organization, comparable to the Boy Scouts’ Eagle Scout Award. The estimate they gave was that less than 1 percent of FFA members go on to receive such a degree.

As Rudolphi explained, the degree requires several years of secondary ag education, a scholastic grade of C or better, as well as hours upon hours of work put into various projects and community service.

Rudolphi offered her praise for the two WHS grads who have continued to demonstrate a dedication to FFA well into their college careers.

“I just think having those ladies or simply anyone that ever achieves an American Degree, they’re such role models, and it kind of helps us set the bar for other members to say ‘Here’s something you can achieve if you only work hard, focus and have a passion for what you’re doing,’” Rudolphi said. “They’re just really good examples of what our members can aspire to be.”

Both Bode and Lutman offered their on thoughts on their recent achievement, with Bode speaking about how it felt as though her entire FFA career had been leading up to this ultimate achievement.

“On Saturday, I put my Waterloo FFA jacket on for the last time, and I took it off for the last time,” Bode said. “And walking across the stage, receiving the coveted key to put on my blazer to keep with me, and have that certificate just to show truly how much I’ve poured into the organization was an amazing feeling, but also it allowed for a lot of reflection to see truly how much the organization has given to me.”

Lutman also spoke about how she felt upon receiving her award, further describing the amount of work that went into it.

“It’s persistence, really,” Lutman said. “And it’s kind of a bittersweet feeling. As much as FFA has really taught me, there’s a lot of other things out there, too. All of the things that I’ve learned and picked up in FFA will really help me in the long run.”