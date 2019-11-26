Waterloo Amoco opening this week

Pictured is the new Amoco gas station and convenience store, which is opening this week at the former home of Wayne’s One Stop in Waterloo.

The Amoco gas station and convenience store at the former home of Wayne’s One Stop in Waterloo is set to open this week.

Managing Partner Rusty Baker said the establishment is waiting to get the final OK from the fire marshal, at which point it will open.

Baker, who is an independent operator living in St. Louis, owns five other gas stations in Nashville and Alton, Ill., and De Soto, Mo.

He said he is excited to make Waterloo the next location for his business.

“Waterloo’s a great town,” he said. “I’m super excited about going there. And the store had great bones to it.”

Baker knew those bones at least somewhat, as he also owns an ATM and credit card processing company that had an ATM in Wayne’s One Stop.

After that business closed in March, Baker inquired about buying the property at 620 S. Market Street. He did so about three months ago.

Since then, Baker’s team has been working at the location. They have redone the canopy, installed new fuel dispensers, gutted the car wash to turn it into a video gaming and inventory room and cleaned up and remodeled much of the inside.

The gas station will offer typical convenience store fare – including a full coffee bar, fresh doughnuts from Ahne’s Bakery, grab-and-go foods, cold beer and liquor.

It will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to midnight, with many of the employees being locals Baker has hired.

Baker said those who come to the business will not be disappointed.

“We’re the cleanest, friendliest store in town,” he promised. “Our business doesn’t run without the customers, so we’re keen on being friendly, personable, having clean bathrooms and the store stocked and going that extra mile for the customer.”